Paris duty free store sorry for calling Tel Aviv airport ‘occupied Palestine’

A jewelry store at Paris Orly airport apologized for describing Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport as being located in “Occupied Palestine Territories.”

In October, a receipt given to an Israeli couple who purchased an item at the Royal Quartz/Galeries Lafayette store said Ben Gurion was in occupied “Palestine.” The airport is not located in disputed territories.

Arthur Lemoine, the director-general of the Galeries Lafayette watch division, said on Friday that steps will be taken to address the mistake.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Simon Wisenthal Center’s director for international relations, Shimon Samuels, complained to Lemoine about the incident. Lemoine said in his letter to Samuels that his firm’s software editor and provider, CEGID, caused the problem.