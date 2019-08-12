Passerby smashes widow to rescue baby from sweltering car in Bnei Brak
search
home page

Passerby smashes widow to rescue baby from sweltering car in Bnei Brak

One-year-old suffers heatstroke, but is otherwise in good condition thanks to alert savior

By TOI staff Today, 6:11 pm 2 Edit
Passersby rescue an infant from a sweltering car in Bnei Brak, August 12, 2019. (Twitter screenshot)
Passersby rescue an infant from a sweltering car in Bnei Brak, August 12, 2019. (Twitter screenshot)

A year-old baby was rescued from a sweltering car in Bnei Brak on Monday after being forgotten for almost an hour in the vehicle.

A passerby, a young man identified by witnesses as Ben Shmuel Cohen, noticed the baby strapped into the parked car. He smashed the front driver’s-side window with his hand, lightly hurting himself, and unlocked the car.

The baby was extracted conscious, startled and covered in sweat. Another man took her to a nearby hospital.

A medic told Channel 13 news that the baby was suffering from heatstroke and dehydration, but would fully recover.

The hospital contacted the baby’s father, who expressed gratitude to her savior.

According to authorities, the baby was left in the car for at least an hour. Temperatures in Bnei Brak hit 32°C (90°F) by midday.

read more:
less
comments
more