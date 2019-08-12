Passerby smashes widow to rescue baby from sweltering car in Bnei Brak

A year-old baby was rescued from a sweltering car in Bnei Brak on Monday after being forgotten for almost an hour in the vehicle.

A passerby, a young man identified by witnesses as Ben Shmuel Cohen, noticed the baby strapped into the parked car. He smashed the front driver’s-side window with his hand, lightly hurting himself, and unlocked the car.

The baby was extracted conscious, startled and covered in sweat. Another man took her to a nearby hospital.

A medic told Channel 13 news that the baby was suffering from heatstroke and dehydration, but would fully recover.

רגע לפני אסון: כבת שנה נשכחה למעלה משעה ברכב בבני ברק. בן שמואל כהן, תושב ראש העין שעבד במקום סמוך, רץ במהירות, ראה שהפעוטה אדומה ומזיעה וללא היסוס שבר את החלון. היא חולצה ופונתה במצב קל לבית החולים #ונשמרתם pic.twitter.com/GrKd7t8SK2 — אלי שלזינגר Eli Shlezinger (@EliShlezinger) August 12, 2019

The hospital contacted the baby’s father, who expressed gratitude to her savior.

וזה בן שמואל כהן, הצדיק שנפצע במהלך החילוץ pic.twitter.com/VSkG4fThuN — אלי שלזינגר Eli Shlezinger (@EliShlezinger) August 12, 2019

'גיבור היום': אני לא יודע את שמו, אבל הצעיר הזה הציל היום חיים של פעוט במרכז בני-ברק. הוא שבר את חלון הרכב עם היד – ושלף תינוק מרכב חונה וחנוק מחום אוגוסט הקייצי. מלאך! (לא ידוע קרדיט צילום). pic.twitter.com/WWcjFuNcCz — mendi zilbershtrom (@mendizil) August 12, 2019

According to authorities, the baby was left in the car for at least an hour. Temperatures in Bnei Brak hit 32°C (90°F) by midday.