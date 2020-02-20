At least 8 people reported killed in mass shooting in German city
search
home page

At least 8 people reported killed in mass shooting in German city

Local media reports shooter targets at least two hookah bars in city of Hanau near Frankfurt; five others wounded; police hunting attacker

By TOI staff and AP Today, 1:02 am 1 Edit
A car with covered dead bodies stands in front of a bar in Hanua, Germany Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A car with covered dead bodies stands in front of a bar in Hanua, Germany Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

German police said  several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, with local media reporting at least 8 killed

The dpa news agency reported that police said people were killed but it was not clear exactly what was behind the incident. It also was not immediately clear how many people were dead. Hanau is near Frankfurt.

The Bild newspaper said 8 people were killed and five seriously wounded in the attack.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the city, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said.

Videos posted to social media showed a heavy police presence and many ambulances gathering in the area.

 

read more:
comments