President Rivlin said to have employed illegal foreign caregiver for wife

President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama have been employing an illegal foreign worker as a caregiver for the first lady who has health problems, Channel 13 News reported Sunday.

According to the report, the woman, who had been given a special security clearance to enter the official residence without a security check, did not have the necessary permits to work for the Rivlins.

The woman, who was not named, is a citizen of Moldova and and entered the country with a permit to work for some one else. The permit was not transferable and also had expired two months ago, the report said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The report said the president and his wife were not directly involved in hiring the woman.

The President’s Residence said that they, and the employment agency, had been misled by the woman.

“In recent months Nechama Rivlin’s medical condition deteriorated to the point where she needed constant and immediate assistance. The woman in question was hired after she misled the President’s Residence and the external company who acted in good faith,” a statement said.

“President’s Residence has been in constant contact, with complete transparency, with the Population and Immigration Authority from the moment the mistake was noted and has worked to correct the situation,” it said.

The report also noted that it was not clear why officials did not pick up on the issues when conducting a background check on the worker.

Nechama Rivlin suffers from the lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis.