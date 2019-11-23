Protests for and against Netanyahu expected in major cities Saturday evening

Demonstrations were expected in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Haifa area Saturday night by both supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in reaction to the attorney general’s decision Thursday to indict the premier in three corruption cases.

Pro-and anti-Netanyahu protesters were expected to converge in opposing rallies outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.

In Tel Aviv activists were set to congregate at Habima Square to call for the premier’s ouster. Meanwhile in Kiryat Bialik, a suburb of Haifa, demonstrators backing Netanyahu were planning to rally outside the regional magistrate’s court to demand justice for the Israeli leader.

Saturday was set to be the first time in many months that protests would not take place outside Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s home in Petah Tikva.

Every Saturday night for over a year, anti-corruption protesters demonstrated near the attorney general’s home demanding Netanyahu be indicted, and alleging that Mandelblit was stalling the probes. In recent months, these were met with counter-protesters backing Netanyahu, with police often serving as a buffer between the sides.

Shortly after Mandelblit’s announcement on Thursday that he intended to indict Netanyahu in three criminal cases on the charges of bribe, fraud and breach of trust, the prime minister held a press conference in which he accused prosecutors of seeking a “coup” against him.

Netanyahu claimed the process had been tainted by various improprieties and accused law enforcement authorities of “selective enforcement” against him. He demanded to “investigate the investigators.”

After being pilloried by opponents and media figures who accused him of undermining the rule of law, Netanyahu issued a second statement in which he promised he would ultimately accept the court’s decisions, but continued to demand a probe into police and the prosecution.

The prime minister has long claimed the investigations against him are a “witch hunt” instigated by the media, the left and law enforcement.

A poll aired on Channel 13 on Friday showed 56 percent of the public think Netanyahu should resign following the indictment announcement.

Just 35% of respondents said the Likud leader should remain in power, while 9% were unsure.

After September’s elections, and failed efforts by Netanyahu and rival Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to muster a majority, the Knesset has three weeks to find a prime ministerial candidate who enjoys the support of 61 MKs. With kingmaker Yisrael Beytenu saying it will not support a narrow government of any kind, and the indictment announcement seemingly killing off any chance of Blue and White agreeing to share power with Netanyahu, a new national poll — the third in less than a year — appears all but inevitable.

There has been intense media speculation in recent days that following the court’s decision, Mandelblit may soon further rule that although the prime minister is not compelled to give up his position due to the indictment, he cannot again receive a mandate to form a new government under the circumstances.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement Friday that Mandelblit “has not yet dealt with the various consequences of the decision to file an indictment, and has certainly reached no decision in the matter.”

Though Netanyahu received statements of support from many on the political right following the indictment announcement, several high-profile Likud officials have been conspicuously silent, including Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and former Jerusalem mayor MK Nir Barkat. Gideon Sa’ar, who announced a bid to challenge to Netanyahu earlier this week, has also not commented.

According to a Channel 12 TV report on Friday, several senior Likud lawmakers have been meeting behind the scenes in a bid to try and oust Netanyahu following the Mandelblit’s announcement.

The unsourced report said senior Likud officials were convinced “the Netanyahu era is over” and were working to try dethrone him as head of the party within the current 21-day period allotted for the Knesset to agree on a prime minister.

Channel 13 reported similar backroom talks, with one unnamed person saying: “We are trying to figure out how to wrest the party from his hands.”