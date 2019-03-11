Record number of anti-Semitic incidents recorded in Netherlands
Watchdog records 230 cases of anti-Jewish prejudice in 2018, 19% more than previous year; just 1 incident involved physical violence

By Cnaan Liphshiz Today, 6:07 pm
A man waving a Palestinian flag smashed the windows of HaCarmel kosher restaurant in Amsterdam, December 7, 2017. (Ginopress B.V./AFP/Getty Images via JTA)
JTA — The Netherlands saw a 19 percent increase in recorded anti-Semitic incidents in 2018 to a record 230 cases.

The Center for Information and Documentation (CIDI) recorded 135 real-life incidents — those that did not occur online — Dutch Jewry’s watchdog group said in its annual report published Monday. There were 113 real-life incidents reported in 2017.

However, violent incidents decreased to only one compared to five in 2017.

Incidents that occurred in the victim’s direct environment increased to 40 from 24.

In one incident in June, a teenager was violently removed from a nightclub in Vlaardingen by security after they inspected his identity card, which carried a distinctly Jewish name, CIDI wrote.

In another, a man waiting for the metro in February 2018 was approached by another man who told him “God will kill you.”

