Reports of Jewish cemetery desecration in Poland false, officials say

JTA — Reports in Poland and beyond about the desecration of a Jewish cemetery near Wroclaw are incorrect, Polish officials and Jewish community representatives said Wednesday.

Marek Magierowski, the Polish ambassador to Israel, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the mayor of Świdnica told him that reports about the destruction of 15 headstones in that suburb of Wroclaw were made up.

The municipality has not replied to JTA’s requests for information.

JTA on Tuesday reported about the incident based on reports about it on the news sites Publiszer and Wmeritum. The reports said 15 headstones had been smashed and others had graffiti painted on them.

However, on Wednesday the incoming chairman of the Union of Jewish Religious Communities in Poland, told JTA that she thought the reports were false.

The reports about that incident came at a sensitive time in the relations of Poland, Israel and Jewish organizations.

Earlier this week, Poland pulled out of a diplomatic conference over remarks by Israel’s acting foreign minister, Israel Katz, who said Poles “suckle anti-Semitism with their mother’s milk.” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the statement racist. Poland’s pulling out of the conference led to its cancellation.