Resisting pushback, Edelstein renews call to cancel elections

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Sunday renewed his call to cancel national elections in September, warning that failure to do so could result in Israelis going to the polls for a third time in less than a year.

Edelstein, a member of the ruling Likud party, last week floated the possibility of canceling the September 17 vote, which was called after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government in the wake of elections in April.

Netanyahu said he would weigh Edelstein’s proposal, which has been roundly rejected by opposition lawmakers and questioned as legally dubious.

“My assumption is that if we don’t succeed in implementing this initiative, after September 17 these exact same players will sit around the same table and need to discuss the issues that at the moment they refuse to speak about,” Edelstein said at a conference in Herzliya.

“It is better for our country and the entire public to agree upon things now and save three months and billions of dollars, he added.

Though the Knesset speaker did not specify who those “same players” were or what issues they were divided on, he was likely referring to Netanyahu’s failure to form a ruling coalition. At the time, the prime minister was unable to reconcile the ultra-Orthodox parties and the Yisrael Beytenu party on legislation concerning the enlistment of seminary students.

Despite insufficient support in the Knesset, Edelstein said he still had hope his proposal could pass.

“Who can promise there won’t be third elections?” he asked.

Edelstein also took aim at former prime minister Ehud Barak, who last week announced he would return to politics and launch a new party in a bid to unseat Netanyahu.

“Ehud Barak is the most defeatist and failed prime minister in the history of the State of Israel,” Edelstein said. “I hope he won’t pass the [minimum] electoral threshold.”

Barak quickly hit back at Edelstein.

“The Knesset speaker continues to be the operations officer for rescuing the suspect from Balfour,” Barak tweeted, referring to the Jerusalem street where the Prime Minister’s Residence is, and the pending corruption indictment against Netanyahu.

He charged that the proposal was not aimed at the good of the country, but was rather part of a “sycophantic scheme” by Edelstein to become president when incumbent Reuven Rivlin’s term ends in 2021.

“We must ensure this doesn’t happen,” Barak said of Edelstein’s plan.

While analysts and lawmakers have questioned whether Edelstein’s plan is even legally possible, he has insisted the required legal tools exist.

Even if it were found to be legal, it would require the support of 80 lawmakers, a highly unlikely prospect without Blue and White or other opposition parties.

Benny Gantz, the Blue and White leader, said last week the plan was “legally impossible” and Netanyahu’s decision to call elections could not be reversed.

He also asserted that, had Netanyahu not dissolved parliament, Rivlin would have tasked him with trying to form a government.

According to Channel 12, Edelstein’s workaround plan could see the Knesset Presidium convened to cancel parliament’s current hiatus. A new law would then be introduced that enables parliament to cancel elections.

It is not clear whether such a move is legally possible, after the legislature voted in late May to disband. Channel 13 reported last week that Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon was drafting an opinion saying there is no legal basis for canceling the September elections.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has already told politicians that calling off the vote was not legally possible, Channel 12 reported.