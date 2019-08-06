Ruby Rose hopes Jewish lesbian Batwoman will empower young people

Ruby Rose said Sunday she hopes that Batwoman, the Jewish and first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series, empowers viewers and lets them know they are not alone.

“We want everyone to watch this, especially young people, who can identify and relate to people they’re watching on the screen and hopefully be empowered by that,” Ruby Rose said at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

Rose — who came out age 12 in her native Australia — is starring in the first TV series headlined by an out LGBTQ superhero.

“Hopefully they love the show, we think it’s pretty good,” added executive producer Sarah Schechter, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Rose and showrunner Caroline Dries also spoke openly about the Jewish faith of Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, saying that it will feature in the show.

Dries said that although a key scene in the pilot which made reference to Kane’s Judaism had to be cut, “we’re trying to find ways of incorporating that without it being a huge thing.”

Rose, who has said she is bipolar, noted that she believes society has come a long way in accepting different groups and said she is seeing greater representation of them on television.

At the same time, Rose told TV critics at the gathering that social media is “terrifying.”

Batwoman, originally a love interest for Batman, was reintroduced in 2006 as a Jewish lesbian character.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network’s other DC Comics shows, “Arrow,” “The Flash” and “Supergirl.”

A standalone series about Batwoman is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose has said she was “thrilled and honored” and “an emotional wreck” over being cast as the character. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV, she said.

The Australian actress gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.” She also played in “Pitch Perfect 3” and “The Meg.”

AP contributed to this report.