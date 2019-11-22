Satmar rebbe in Israel to donate to anti-Zionist institutions

The rebbe of the Satmar Hasidic dynasty has distributed some $5 million to 150 anti-Zionist institutions in Israel.

Zalman Teitelbaum was in Israel to present the heads of the institutions with checks. The checks were distributed on Thursday night in the Satmar stronghold of Beit Shemesh.

The ceremony to distribute the checks is called Pure Shekel.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Satmar ideology holds that there should not be a Jewish state and the Jews should remain in exile until the redemption, or coming of the Messiah.

Teitelbaum is in Israel for a 10-day visit to distribute the money and meet with the followers of his Hasidic movement.