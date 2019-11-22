Satmar rebbe in Israel to donate to anti-Zionist institutions
Zalman Teitelbaum distributes $5 million to 150 associations during 10-day visit; his Hasidic group believes Jewish state can only be established with coming of Messiah
The rebbe of the Satmar Hasidic dynasty has distributed some $5 million to 150 anti-Zionist institutions in Israel.
Zalman Teitelbaum was in Israel to present the heads of the institutions with checks. The checks were distributed on Thursday night in the Satmar stronghold of Beit Shemesh.
The ceremony to distribute the checks is called Pure Shekel.
Satmar ideology holds that there should not be a Jewish state and the Jews should remain in exile until the redemption, or coming of the Messiah.
Teitelbaum is in Israel for a 10-day visit to distribute the money and meet with the followers of his Hasidic movement.
