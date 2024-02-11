Security forces say they foiled 2 separate stabbing attacks in Jerusalem, West Bank

A Palestinian man who attempted to stab Israeli soldiers near the West Bank village of Husan on Sunday was shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces troops, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said Sunday evening.

The incident came less than an hour after a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The PA said Israeli authorities had been in touch over the Husan incident and named the assailant as 35-year-old Rami Rashid Al-Batha.

The suspect’s body was apparently being held by Israeli authorities.

The IDF said soldiers were patrolling a highway near the village when the Palestinian assailant tried to stab them. No soldiers were injured in the incident.

Earlier in Jerusalem, Magen David Adom paramedics treated a man who was lightly wounded during an attempted stabbing attack on police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City. The man was lightly hurt in the leg by shrapnel from gunfire toward the assailant.

The suspect who tried to stab officers was “neutralized,” police said.

Since war erupted in Gaza after the Hamas terror group’s deadly October 7 attacks, IDF troops have arrested more than 3,060 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including more than 1,350 affiliated with Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, more than 300 West Bank Palestinians have been killed in that time.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.