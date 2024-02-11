Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 129

search
Homepage

Security forces say they foiled 2 separate stabbing attacks in Jerusalem, West Bank

Attackers neutralized in incidents less than an hour apart; man lightly injured by shrapnel from gunfire during one attack

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:49 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Security forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on February 11, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Security forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on February 11, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

A Palestinian man who attempted to stab Israeli soldiers near the West Bank village of Husan on Sunday was shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces troops, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said Sunday evening.

The incident came less than an hour after a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The PA said Israeli authorities had been in touch over the Husan incident and named the assailant as 35-year-old Rami Rashid Al-Batha.

The suspect’s body was apparently being held by Israeli authorities.

The IDF said soldiers were patrolling a highway near the village when the Palestinian assailant tried to stab them. No soldiers were injured in the incident.

Earlier in Jerusalem, Magen David Adom paramedics treated a man who was lightly wounded during an attempted stabbing attack on police officers in Jerusalem’s Old City. The man was lightly hurt in the leg by shrapnel from gunfire toward the assailant.

The suspect who tried to stab officers was “neutralized,” police said.

This handout photo shows a knife used by an assailant in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem’s Old City, February 11, 2024. (Israel Police)

Since war erupted in Gaza after the Hamas terror group’s deadly October 7 attacks, IDF troops have arrested more than 3,060 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including more than 1,350 affiliated with Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, more than 300 West Bank Palestinians have been killed in that time.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.