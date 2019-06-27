Senior Hamas official lashes out at Bahraini FM over comments to ToI

A senior Hamas official lashed out at Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa on Thursday over comments the Gulf official made to The Times of Israel about accepting Israel’s right to exist.

In a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the US-led Peace to Prosperity conference in Manama on Wednesday, Khalifa told ToI that Israel’s existence is a fact.

“The foreign minister of Bahrain calling on the Arab states through ‘The Times of Israel’ newspaper to recognize Israel as a state that will remain affirms that the goal of the workshop is to erase the Palestinian right and normalize the existence of the occupation as a part of the region’s fabric,” tweeted Moussa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas Politburo. “We affirm our rejection of the conference and this proposal. These [people] are the ones who fought us, spilled our blood and removed us from our homes.”

In his interview with ToI, Khalifa did not call on Arab states to recognize Israel, but he did say, “We do believe that Israel is a country to stay, and we want a better relation with it, and we want peace with it.”

He also reiterated his stance that Israel has a right to defend itself from aggression.

When asked why the foreign ministers of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates do not make similar public comments about Israel, Khalifa said,”You know, people differ in their approach. We say it. We say it publicly. We don’t shy away from it. Because we know this is a principled position, and we agree to it, and we believe in it. And we know our brothers in the region do believe in it.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Khalifa’s comments to Israeli journalists from ToI and other outlets covering the conference.

“The State of Israel welcomes the decision of the Bahraini foreign minister to hold public dialogues with Israeli journalists,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on its Arabic-language account on Thursday. “Israel expresses its gratitude for the positive words that the minister stated in the interviews with the Israeli press, which give hope for the strengthening of of bilateral relations and a peaceful future for the region.”

The Hamas terror group and the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership both vehemently opposed the workshop in Bahrain.

Meeting foreign journalists in Gaza last week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the Palestinians reject the conference and “refuse to commute the Palestinian cause from political to humanitarian”; he also appealed to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to “take a brave, strong, authentic, Arab decision not to host this workshop.”

Hamas also thanked the Bahraini people on Thursday in a statement on its website for its support in “confronting the American-Zionist deal of the century,” using a term that critics of the Trump administration often use to refer to its peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“This support for Palestine is not strange for the generous people of Bahrain which is known for its genuine positions,” Hamas added.

The statement made no explicit reference to the Bahraini foreign minister, but it did call on “our people in dear Bahrain to continue to challenge and reject all forms of normalization with the Zionist enemy.”

The Qatari satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that some Bahraini citizens had placed Palestinian flags on their homes to protest the summit in Manama, underlining tensions between the country’s Shiite majority and it’s Sunni rulers.

The Associated Press and Raphael Ahren contributed to this article.