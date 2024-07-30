Shin Bet worker, 2 others charged with divulging state secrets

Suspects allegedly passed confidential information to unauthorized persons; officials say they endangered lives and national security though they didn’t intend to

By ToI Staff 30 July 2024, 4:31 pm Edit
Illustrative: A policeman holds handcuffs. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)
A Shin Bet security service employee and two other Israeli citizens have been charged with divulging state secrets and endangering national security.

A joint statement Tuesday from the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the State Attorney’s Office said that “during an investigation it was discovered that the worker divulged to unauthorized people confidential information that she was exposed to during her work, in complete contravention of a ban on doing so.”

Some of the information was passed on by the two arrested citizens to others and eventually to a wide group of unauthorized people, the statement said.

“Passing on the information led to real danger to the lives of people and the security of the country,” the statement said.

The statement noted that despite the damage caused and the severity of their actions, the three did not deliberately attempt to harm state security.

A strict gag order has been placed on all other details of the case.

