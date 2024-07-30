Shin Bet worker, 2 others charged with divulging state secrets

A Shin Bet security service employee and two other Israeli citizens have been charged with divulging state secrets and endangering national security.
A joint statement Tuesday from the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the State Attorney’s Office said that “during an investigation it was discovered that the worker divulged to unauthorized people confidential information that she was exposed to during her work, in complete contravention of a ban on doing so.”
Some of the information was passed on by the two arrested citizens to others and eventually to a wide group of unauthorized people, the statement said.
“Passing on the information led to real danger to the lives of people and the security of the country,” the statement said.
The statement noted that despite the damage caused and the severity of their actions, the three did not deliberately attempt to harm state security.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
A strict gag order has been placed on all other details of the case.
Free year of ChaiFlicks
when you join the ToI Community
Support ToI and get Chaiflicks
Support ToI and get Chaiflicks
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Support The Times of Israel's independent journalism and you'll also receive a FREE YEAR of ChaiFlicks*, the leading Israeli and Jewish streaming video service.
With a yearly ToI Community membership of $60+, you gain access to top Israeli and Jewish TV shows, movies and documentaries for an entire year. Enjoy the same award-winning shows Israelis are watching − like ‘Checkout,’ ‘The New Black,’ and ‘Kafka’ − with English subtitles.
And when you watch ChaiFlicks, you’re also supporting Israeli creators at a time when it’s increasingly difficult for them to share their work globally.
*Note: ChaiFlicks is available only in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel