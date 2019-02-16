Sissi: Israeli-Palestinian conflict is main source of instability in Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Saturday he believes the failure to achieve a just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the main source of instability in the Middle East.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Sissi added that Egypt supports international efforts to end the conflict based on the two-state solution and in accordance with the pre-1967 borders, as well as a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem, Haaretz reported.

Egypt’s president also called on Western countries to boost efforts at tackling extremist ideology in online media and mosques.

Sissi said countries must “tackle websites that are inciting hatred and spreading extremist and terrorist narratives among communities in the Islamic world and in the West.”

He also said authorities should “be very mindful of what is being promoted at houses of worship,” adding that extremists should not be allowed to preach. He underlined his efforts in Egypt to control the sermons in mosques.

Egypt has wide-ranging restrictions on free speech.

Sissi also met the former head of Israel’s Military Intelligence, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin, on the sidelines of the conference.

“Exchanging memories of our time as colleagues in the military intelligence,” Yadlin captioned a photo of the two which he uploaded to Twitter.

https://twitter.com/YadlinAmos/status/1096738122698756096/

Sissi last month told CBS News that cooperation between Cairo and Jerusalem was tighter than it had ever been, and confirmed that Israel is helping Egyptian troops battle jihadists in the restive Sinai Peninsula.

Israel and Egypt had never previously confirmed the existence of the campaign.