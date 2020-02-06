Small earthquake shakes northern Israel; no reports of injuries or damage

Residents in northern Israel on reported feeling earthquake tremors on Thursday morning after a minor earthquake struck off the coast of Haifa.

According to the IDF’s Home Front Command, the temblor measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale .

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Hagar Sade from Kiryat Motzkin told the Ynet news site that the temblor lasted 4-5 seconds.

“We live on the second floor and I felt a tremor lasting 4-5 seconds. It was quite stressful, but there was no damage and nothing fell,” she said.

Last month, tremors were felt in Israel when a 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Turkey, killing at least 41 people and injuring more than 1,600.

Residents in Petah Tikva, Holon, Yavne and Beersheba reported feeling that temblor. There were no reports of injuries or damage in Israel.