Stuck at home, ‘Eretz Nehederet’ TV comics sing about virus closure

Comics from TV satire comedy show “Eretz Nehederet” reminded Israelis they are all in the same boat with a touching, if sarcastic, song performed on Zoom with their partners and children about the current coronavirus situation.

Gathered in each of their homes, dressed in hoodies and yoga pants, hair mussed (particularly actor Lior Ashkenazi) and kids climbing on them, the comedians sang for two minutes about the inane, annoying and humorous aspects of the last two weeks of life under quarantine and closure.

Some of the cast members, Eyal Kitzis, Eli Finish and Eran Zarahovitsh, only sang along in the refrain, while most of the others had solos in this ditty that reminds many of how similar their situations are right now.

It was two minutes of scenarios currently playing out in millions of Israeli homes, a twist on the usual political humor and satire generally offered by this group of veteran comedians. The Keshet show that has been around for 17 years.

Led by Udi Kagan on keyboard with his daughter, the song is roughly translated as follows: