Swastika graffiti found on Michigan synagogue

HANCOCK, Michigan — Officials said graffiti that included Nazi symbols was found spraypainted on a synagogue in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

David Holden, president of Temple Jacob in Hancock, said the graffiti was discovered Saturday by someone who noticed the vandalism and called police.

The Daily Mining Gazette reported swastikas were spraypainted on the synagogue, as well as the symbol of the SS, a Nazi paramilitary organization.

Holden said nothing was damaged inside the synagogue. Police are investigating.

The newspaper reported people came by the same day the damage was reported to help clean off the graffiti. Holden said that response was “really remarkable.”

The vandalism was noticed on the same day as the annual Parade of Nations, a community-wide event that includes a parade and a multicultural festival.