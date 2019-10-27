Syrian Kurdish forces say Islamic State spokesman killed in fresh raid

The Islamic State group’s spokesman was killed Sunday in northern Syria, a top Kurdish official said, hours after the jihadists’ leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was announced dead.

The official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces — who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to speak on the issue — said IS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir had been killed, after SDF chief Mazloum Abdi said he was “targeted” in a fresh raid.

“Al-Muhajir, the right-hand of Baghdadi and the spokesman for IS, was targeted in the village of Ain al-Baydah near Jarablus, in a coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US Army,” Abdi said on Twitter.

The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that Baghdadi was killed in a nighttime raid by US special forces deep in northwest Syria.

Trump told the nation in a televised address from the White House that US forces killed a “large number” of Islamic State fighters during the raid, which culminated in cornering Baghdadi in a tunnel, where he set off a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children.

Long pursued by the US-led coalition against IS, Baghdadi has been erroneously reported dead several times in recent years.

Trump said that the raid — which required flying more than an hour by helicopter each way from an undisclosed base — was accomplished with help from Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq.

At its height, Islamic State controlled swaths of Iraq and Syria in a self-declared state known as a caliphate, characterized by the brutal imposition of a puritanical version of Islam.

In addition to oppressing the people it governed, Islamic State planned or inspired terrorism attacks across Europe, while using expertise in social media to lure large numbers of foreign volunteers.

It took years of war, in which Islamic State became notorious for mass executions and sickening hostage murders, before the group’s final slice of territory in Syria was seized this March.