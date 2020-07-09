Tahini maker faces Arab Israeli boycott calls after donating to LGBT group

An Arab-owned tahini company is facing boycott calls from some Arab Israelis after publicly donating to a charity aimed at helping LGBT youth within the community.

There have been several videos on social media in recent days of Arab Israeli shoppers and store owners throwing containers of Al Arz Tahini in the trash in protest of the company’s decision to help set up an LGBT helpline, which some religious leaders have criticized.

Al Arz, based in the northern city of Nazareth, is one of Israel’s largest producers of the popular sesame spread, making an estimated one-fifth of the country’s commercially sold tahini.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Responding to the boycott calls, Al Arz doubled down on its support of the LGBT community.

“Al Arz Tahini contributes to dozens of non-profit organizations and charities a year,” the company said in a Thursday statement.

“We in the Al Arz Tahini family love people without differentiation between religion, sex, gender or color. Food connects people. And so do we. We will continue to be an open house and empower disadvantaged sectors whatever they may be,” the statement stressed.

While calls to boycott El Arz have been heard in Arab Israeli communities from across the country, several community leaders have come out against the critique.

While failing to mention the LGBT community, Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh claimed Thursday in a Facebook post that the campaign against Al Arz was being led by its competitors, “both Jewish and Arab.” He said it was “hypocritical to boycott Al Arz while ignoring Israeli companies that are proud supporters of the settlements and the army.”