Taken captive: Raya and Hila Rotem, texted family while abducted

Mother and daughter Raya and Hila Rotem were taken captive by Hamas terrorists who waged an attack on the community on October 7, killing an estimated 10% of the residents, committing atrocities and kidnapping dozens.

The mother and daughter, 54 and 12, were hiding in the safe room of their home that morning.

Raya wrote to her brother at 12:05 p.m., telling him that she and Hila were being abducted and taken to Gaza.

That was the last communication anyone had with Raya or Hila.

The two weren’t confirmed as Hamas hostages until October 29, when their family was informed that they were officially captives in Gaza.