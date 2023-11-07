Join our Community
Taken captive: Raya and Hila Rotem, texted family while abducted

The mother and daughter from Kibbutz Be’eri were in their safe room at the time of the attack

By ToI Staff 7 November 2023, 6:10 pm 0 Edit
Mother and daughter Raya and Hila Rotem, taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from their home in Kibbutz Be'eri (Courtesy)
Mother and daughter Raya and Hila Rotem, taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from their home in Kibbutz Be'eri (Courtesy)

Mother and daughter Raya and Hila Rotem were taken captive by Hamas terrorists who waged an attack on the community on October 7, killing an estimated 10% of the residents, committing atrocities and kidnapping dozens.

The mother and daughter, 54 and 12, were hiding in the safe room of their home that morning.

Raya wrote to her brother at 12:05 p.m., telling him that she and Hila were being abducted and taken to Gaza.

That was the last communication anyone had with Raya or Hila.

The two weren’t confirmed as Hamas hostages until October 29, when their family was informed that they were officially captives in Gaza.

