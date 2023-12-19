Join our Community
Taken captive: US citizen Keith Siegel, driven to Gaza in his own car

Keith’s wife, Aviva, was released from captivity on November 26

By ToI Staff 19 December 2023, 9:02 pm 0 Edit
Keith Siegel, taken captive by Hamas terrorists from his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)
Keith Siegel, taken captive by Hamas terrorists from his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Keith Siegel, 64, was taken captive with his wife, Aviva Siegel, 62, from their home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked their community, killing and abducting Israelis and burning kibbutz homes.

The couple was driven into Gaza in their own car, along with a neighbor and her two children.

Aviva Siegel was released on November 26 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel. Her husband, Keith, remains a captive.

Within a week, Aviva Siegel was at a massive rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, holding up a placard with Keith’s picture.

“We’re all motivated to get him out, that’s the priority,” said Aviva’s twin sister, Fiona Wax. “We’re heartbroken, worried.”

Their daughter, Shir Siegel, who also lives on Kfar Aza, was away that weekend, and tried to call her father that morning, who didn’t answer his phone.

Her call to her mother’s phone was cut off, and they wrote on the family Whatsapp group that they couldn’t speak.

Keith Siegel, originally from North Carolina, is known as a quiet, kind man, dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren.

