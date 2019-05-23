Tarantino joined by Israeli wife at Cannes red carpet

When Oscar-winning film director Quentin Tarantino walked the red carpet at the famed Cannes Film Festival Wednesday, he was joined by his new wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick.

Pick, a relative newbie to such events, held Tarantino’s hand on one side and her long gown on the other, as the two made their way to the premier of Tarantino’s new film “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Stars of the film arrived one-by-one in limousines, lined up abreast in their spotless tuxedos and luxurious evening gowns and then walked into the theater for the screening.

The glitzy trek from the sidewalk to the movie hall Tuesday evening was roughly 100 meters, but took over 70 minutes as cameras clicked and the celebrities answered questions from reporters and greeted crowds.

Pick was ebullient Wednesday, saying she and Tarantino have been mad about each other since they met a decade ago.

“My husband and I met each other in Israel when he came here to promote his film Inglourious Basterds,” Pick told Channel 12 news. “That was in 2009 and we’ve been in love ever since.”

Tarantino and Pick, whose father is the iconic Israeli singer Zvika Pick, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot last year in a Reform Jewish ceremony. She has a minor acting role in the new film.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Tarantino said being married to Pick had given him new perspectives.

“I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago, four years ago or even 10 years ago,” Tarantino, 56, told reporters.

“I just got married six months ago. In fact my wife is sitting in front of you,” he said, pointing at Pick. He added that “I was waiting for the perfect girl.”

Critics at the world’s biggest film festival hailed the new movie as his best in years.

They heaped praise on the dark Tinseltown fairy tale set in Los Angeles of 1969, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a television Western star on the slide and Brad Pitt as his stunt double.

AFP contributed to this report