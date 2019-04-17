Tel Aviv will have Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Love’ on August 1

Jennifer Lopez, the pop singer formerly known as Jenny from the Block, will be getting loud on the floor in Tel Aviv this summer, with her first concert in Israel on August 1 at the Yarkon Park.

J. Lo’s show, part of her “It’s My Party” world tour, is expected to attract tens of thousands of people in one of the summer’s blockbuster concerts, at the same venue that will host Bon Jovi on July 25.

Lopez’s Israel show will come at the tail end of her North American tour, a 25-show engagement kicking off June 7. She will then continue to a show in Russia and four shows in Europe.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Lopez will arrive in Israel with a 100-person entourage, including dancers, instrumentalists, and light and sound technicians bearing 45 tons of equipment. Mario Arlowski of Talent Music Events, who is producing the concert, said the singer had not faced any pressure from boycott activists.

Tickets will go on sale on the Leann ticketing website on Wednesday night. Although J. Lo’s ‘”Love don’t cost a thing,” her tickets will. Lawn tickets will be NIS 365 ($102), VIP tickets are NIS 795 ($222), and Golden Ring tickets are NIS 1205 ($337).

The 49-year-old singer and actress just wrapped up a three-year residency in Las Vegas and a stint as a judge on “American Idol.”

In her two-decade career, Lopez has sold 80 million records worldwide, with 16 top-10 hit songs and three number-one albums. Lopez is also the first woman to have a number-one album and film in the same week, with “J.Lo” and the romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner.” Her films have grossed more than $3 billion around the world.

Last year, Lopez made Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Her plunging jungle-themed dress at the 2000 Grammys became the most popular search ever on Google, and inspired the search engine to create Google image search.

There had been rumors that J. Lo would perform a summer concert in Israel in 2016, but those plans did not come to fruition.