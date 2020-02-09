Thai soldier holds out in mall after killing 20 in mass shooting

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — A Thai solider who killed 20 people in a shooting spree remained holed up in a shopping mall on Sunday morning, local time, with an unknown number of people feared trapped inside, despite repeated attempts by armed police to flush the gunman out.

Volleys of gunfire rang out before dawn, hours after Thai security services stormed the ground floor of the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima — also known as Korat — where the gunman held out, armed with assault weapons stolen from his barracks.

Scores of stunned and terrified shoppers fled the shopping center as police entered the mall, escaping a bloody rampage that the gunman relayed via Facebook posts.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

But it was unclear how many people remained inside the mall after police said they had “taken control” of the ground floor of the complex late Saturday.

Shocked evacuees recounted how an ordinary Saturday shopping day at a busy mall descended into an unimaginable scene of horror as the gunman entered.

“It was like a dream… I’m grateful I survived,” Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told AFP, explaining she hid in the toilet of a gym inside the mall as she heard the gunfire.

“I’m so sorry for those who died… [and] the people still trapped inside.”

Over 12 hours since the rampage began, authorities gave no fresh details on the movements of the attacker — a junior army officer identified as Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma.

But speculation mounted that the gunman may have retreated to a basement of the multi-level mall.

Automatic weapon fire rang out just before dawn as ambulances prepared to evacuate the wounded in an attack whose motives remained unclear, seeding fear among the rescuers and media amassed near the mall.

Pls help pray for thailand this is dangerous situations in there Everyone in thailand if you are in that area, stay safe and be careful #กราดยิงโคราช pic.twitter.com/9hR5duEhBN — May???????? (@maylalice) February 8, 2020

At least 10 people were in critical condition in hospital, according to the Thai Health Minister, raising fears the death toll would rise.

As shoppers made a break for the exits late Saturday, police from the Crime Suppression Division urged evacuees to “raise their hands” and identify themselves on the ground floor amid concerns the gunmen could hide among the desperate crowds.

Earlier Jakrapanth relayed his shooting spree through Facebook posts which charted the attack from army barracks in the city to the mall.

Hospitals across the country braced for a grim night ahead as residents flooded the hospitals to give blood and search for relatives.

“There are about 20 dead,” said defense ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich.

thailand better vid of shooter he is on at live stream at the end pic.twitter.com/dQXjFV3mAz — Neiljetel (@neiljetel) February 8, 2020

“Police, military commandos and sharp shooters are surrounding Terminal 21,” he said.

A volunteer rescue worker recounted a bloody scene of horror after his team carried four corpses to the hospital.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Peerapong Chatadee told AFP. “I just feel so sad. He is a solider. He should not have fired at unarmed people.”

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people — among them at least one soldier — at a senior officer’s house and then at nearby army barracks, before driving an army vehicle to the town center.

There the gunman used weapons stolen from the military arsenal to bring carnage to the civilian center.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said.

Jakrapanth’s motive remains unclear.

But throughout the day he posted images of himself and wrote several posts on his Facebook page as the attack unfolded, including “Should I surrender?” and “No one can escape death.”

In one Facebook video — since deleted — the assailant, wearing an army helmet, filmed from an open jeep saying, “I’m tired… I can’t pull my finger anymore,” making a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a pistol.

A Facebook spokesperson said “We have removed the gunman’s accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”

The city is home to one of Thailand’s largest barracks in a country where the military is enmeshed in politics and society.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world.

Several shootings at courthouses late last year renewed concern about gun violence in the southeast Asian country.

In another high-profile case, a two-year-old boy was among three people killed when a masked gunman robbed a jewelry shop last month.

Late last year two lawyers were shot dead by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing over a land dispute.