‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ renewed for 4th season

JTA — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the Emmy Award-winning series about a 1950s proto-feminist Jewish stand-up comic, will return for a fourth season, its creators said Thursday just after the third season started streaming on Amazon.

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, according to Deadline Hollywood.

“We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer,” the pair said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The series has garnered a closet-full of awards, including 16 Emmys.

Rachel Brosnahan also has won numerous prominent awards as the titular character.