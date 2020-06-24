The Pixies reschedule July Tel Aviv show for 2021

Boston band The Pixies have finally rescheduled their July concert in Israel, moving it to July 13, 2021, at the Tel Aviv Expo.

All tickets that were purchased for the 2020 date will be moved to the new date, in the same seat, price and conditions, said promoter Shuki Weiss.

“We’re trying to to find our way with many artists that were meant to perform in Israel this summer,” said Weiss in a statement. “We see it as a big success when we can set a new date.”

The Pixies are one of the final groups of performers to reschedule their 2020 performance in Israel. Celine Dion, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Morrissey, Iron Maiden and others have all rescheduled their summer concerts for next summer.

The Pixies last performed in Israel in 2017, at the Caesarea amphitheater, and were in Israel in 2014, three years prior.

During the last two concerts, the American alternative rock band discovered their Israeli audience, performing two tight, 30-song shows to full arenas.

Knowing that the band is postponed and not canceled is a relief, wrote promoter Carmi Wurtman, who also worked on the concert.

“Really happy we were able to close a new date,” he wrote on Facebook. “All tickets will remain valid for the show in 2021.”