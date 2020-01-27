The unnoticed speech in which US envoy revealed contours of peace deal

WASHINGTON — US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s special guests on his flight Sunday to Washington for the upcoming festive unveiling of the administration’s much-expected ‘Deal of the Century.’

Having lost his mother recently, Friedman, who is an Orthodox Jew, twice came to the back of the plane during the flight, together with some of Netanyahu’s senior advisers and religiously observant journalists, to lead afternoon and evening prayers and say kadish, the mourner’s prayer.

Friedman is one of the key architects of the US administration’s approach toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — together with US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner — but he declined to address any questions about the peace plan.

More of an activist than a diplomat, Friedman is usually not known for being coy about his views. Indeed, in a recent, largely unnoticed, but very telling speech earlier this month he did reveal some of the administration’s thinking behind its forthcoming peace plan.

Addressing a pro-settlement group at a celebration of US Secretary of State’s November 18 declaration about the legality of Israel’s settlements, he hinted at the likely contours of the proposal, which, according various reports, will recognize Israel’s sovereign rights over all of Jerusalem and large parts of the West Bank, but also includes the call for Palestinian statehood, if several conditions are met.

More specifically, the proposal is said to give Israel a green light to annex the Jordan Valley and possibly many, if not all, settlements.

In his speech, Friedman not only acknowledged that more than two million Palestinians live in the area, which he consistently refers to by its biblical name, Judea and Samaria. Perhaps surprisingly, he referred to these Palestinians as “indigenous,” thus refusing to endorse the talking point of many Israelis on the right who consider the Palestinian presence illegitimate and want to encourage their emigration.

Indeed, by calling Palestinians “indigenous” to this land, Friedman was implying that they, too, have rights to it.

In another hint at the deal’s parameters, the US top diplomat expressed his wish for Palestinians to “live in dignity, in peace, and with independence, pride and opportunity.” Independence, not autonomy.

During his speech on January 8 at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, Friedman addressed three “lingering issues” that have remained unsolved since the 1967 Six Day War: the status of Jerusalem, the status of the Golan Heights and the status of the West Bank.

“We have approached them in ascending order of complexity,” he said, defended the administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

What follows is an exert in which he discusses the one issue that is still on the table — the settlements in the West Bank: