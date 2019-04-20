Thousands attend annual crucifixion reenactment in London

Around 20,000 people gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square Friday for a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jessus Christ, for the ninth straight year.

Actor James Burke-Dunsmore portrayed the Christian savior in “The Passion of Jesus,” a free performance depicting the betrayal, capture, trial, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, performed by the Wintershall players, a Surrey-based theater group.

The group advises parental guidance as the performance includes “a realistic interpretation of the crucifixion.”

“The Passion of Jesus has captivated Londoners and visitors to the capital for nearly a decade by bringing the story of Easter to life in Trafalgar Square,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said, attending the play.

“With thousands gathering on Good Friday to witness the telling of the trial, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, The Passion of Jesus is a perfect example of how London is open to people from every religion, background and belief.”