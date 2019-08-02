Three killed in separate crashes in Israel, West Bank

Three people were killed in a series of single-vehicle traffic accidents in Israel and the West Bank on Friday morning.

Magen David Adom paramedics said a 23-year-old motorcycle driver was killed on Route 437 in the West Bank north of Jerusalem just after 7 a.m. after apparently losing control of his vehicle.

Paramedics said the driver, identified as a resident of the nearby settlement of Adam, sustained “extremely serious injuries” in the crash near the Hizma checkpoint, and died upon his arrival at Hadassa hospital.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to reports, the driver was found dozens of meters away from the motorcycle on the winding desert road.

Also Friday morning, a 26-year-old Palestinian man was killed after his car flipped over while traveling on Route 90 in the central Jordan Valley near the settlement of Tomer.

MDA paramedics declared the driver dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to a Palestinian hospital in a Red Crescent ambulance.

Traffic police are investigating the cause of the crash, which also occurred at around 7 a.m.

בוקר קטלני בכבישים: שלושה בני אדם נהרגו בשלוש תאונות דרכים • לפרטים המלאים >> https://t.co/f2pvjUqiWx (צילום: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א) pic.twitter.com/IA8zcf3wlQ — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 2, 2019

The highway, which runs the length of Israel and traverses the West Bank’s rugged Jordan Valley, is considered the deadliest in the area and activists have long demanded safety improvements.

Several hours earlier, a truck driver was killed in the central city of Kfar Saba after apparently plowing through an intersection.

The victim, identified as Tira resident Azmi Mansour, was on his way home from work when the pre-dawn accident occurred.

The truck crashed into a light pole and caught on fire, trapping the driver inside. Police said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

On Thursday, a 60-year-old man in the northern Israeli town of Bu’eine Nujeidat was killed in a car accident.

MDA paramedics said Kamel Yousef Nujeidat was killed instantly when his car crashed head-on into a wall.

Over 180 people have been killed in traffic accidents so far this year, an 8 percent rise over last year to this point, according to government figures.