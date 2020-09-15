Toddler falls to death from 3rd floor window in northern village

A toddler aged around one-and-a-half died Tuesday morning when he fell from a 3rd floor window in the northern Bedouin village of Sallama.

Police said in a statement that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s fall.

Paramedics said they arrived at the scene and found the child unconscious. They administered first aid but were unable to revive him and were forced to pronounce his death.

The Walla news site reported that the child was left unsupervised as his father slept and his mother was at the hospital for reasons unspecified in the report.

There were no immediate details on the identity of the child.