Trump retweets video by conservative shunned for her support of Holocaust denier

JTA — US President Donald Trump retweeted a video by a right-wing activist and columnist who has been shunned by fellow conservatives for her support of a Holocaust denier.

Michelle Malkin, a former Fox News contributor, complains in the video about the silencing of conservatives on social media. She has become a symbol of the groyper army, a far-right movement seeking to take over for the “alt-right.”

America First Clips, an online show run by Nick Fuentes, who leads the groypers and has questioned the number of Jews murdered during the Holocaust, first tweeted out the video.

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google,” Trump tweeted Saturday along with a link to the video. “The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!”

Twitter removed the tweet of the video after the president’s retweet. But America First Clips again tweeted out the video, saying that “Censorship in America is out of control!”

Fuentes in a tweet gloated that Trump had retweeted his group’s video of Malkin.

Twitter deleted this tweet after @realDonaldTrump shared it. Censorship in America is out of control! pic.twitter.com/LBBaFiG0By — America First Clips (@af_clips) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump’s daughter Ivanka responded to a tweet by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk instructing his 34 million followers to “Take the red pill” by tweeting “Taken.” The phrase, which first showed up in the 1999 movie “The Matrix,” is used to refer to a right-wing political awakening.

In the movie, the character Morpheus tells protagonist Neo that he has been living in a computer simulation and is given the choice of taking a red or blue pill: “You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

“Matrix” co-creator Lilly Wachowski responded to both, tweeting “F*** both of you.”

Musk may have been using the expression to criticize stay-at-home and social distancing regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic that have prevented him from reopening his auto plant near San Francisco.