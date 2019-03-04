Two IDF soldiers wounded in West Bank car-ramming; 2 attackers killed

Two IDF soldiers were wounded in a pre-dawn car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank on Monday, the army said. The force opened fire on the three occupants of the vehicle, killing two and wounding the third.

The incident occurred near the village of N’ima. The army said that “from an initial investigation it appears to be a (terror) attack.”

“Terrorists rammed their vehicle into a number of soldiers who had stopped by the side of the road at the entrance to the village,” the army said.

“The force opened fire on the terrorists. Two of them were neutralized and the third terrorist was lightly injured,” the IDF said, adding that reinforcements were sent to the area.

A helicopter and ambulances were sent to the scene to evacuate the soldiers who were hurt.

One was in a serious condition with multiple injuries and the second was lightly injured, medics said.