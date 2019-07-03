Two men killed in vehicle collision near Beersheba

Two men in their twenties were killed Wednesday when their car collided with a truck south of Beersheba.

A third young man, 19, was moderately injured.

According to reports from the scene, the victims’ car was crushed in the accident, and they were trapped inside it. Paramedics attempted to treat them but could not resuscitate them,

The injured man was rushed to Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center.

Police were investigating the incident.