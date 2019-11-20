Vampire Weekend’s ‘Father of the Bride’ up for best album at Grammys

JTA — Vampire Weekend’s “Father of the Bride,” was nominated for best alternative album, and Vampire Weekend’s song “Harmony Hall” was nominated for best rock song.

Two of Vampire Weekend’s recent music videos for songs off their album “Father of the Bride” take place in Jewish settings.

One, for “This Life,” involves a Passover seder. Another, “Sunflower,” guides the viewer through a couple of famed New York delis. Jerry Seinfeld has a cameo in the latter.

The album also features the song “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin,” which contains references to Jewish history and the Balfour Declaration.

The full slate of nominees was announced Wednesday morning.

The band, fronted by Jewish singer Ezra Koenig, last won a Grammy in 2014, for best alternative album.

Jewish songwriter Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with a wide range of pop stars, is also nominated for best album for co-writing Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell.” Their song, also titled “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” is up for best song.

Danny Burstein, who played Tevye in the latest Broadway version of “Fiddler on the Roof,” is nominated for best musical album as part of the cast of Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Barbra Streisand, who has won 10 Grammys (including a Lifetime Achievement Award), is nominated for best traditional pop album for “Walls,” her 36th studio album.

The Grammy award show airs on CBS on January 26.