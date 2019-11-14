Vintage gets $133 million in investor commitments for new fund

Tech investment firm Vintage Investment Partners said it has received commitments of $133 million from investors for a new growth co-investment fund.

The commitments received exceed the original target of $125 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Via the new fund, Vintage will continue to invest in growth-stage technology startups in Israel and the European Union, together with other venture funds in Europe and the US with which it has built relationships over the years, the statement said. Via this co-investment fund, Vintage will also start investing in the US-based startups that are in the portfolios of these same funds, the statement said.

Based in Herzliya, Vintage Investment Partners has some $2 billion under management across Israel, Europe and the US, via its funds. Partners in the firm are Alan Feld, Abe Finkelstein, Amit Frenkel and Asaf Horesh.