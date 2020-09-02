Virus czar warns of local lockdowns as nearly 3,000 cases recorded in past day

The official leading Israel’s response to the coronavirus pandemic warned Wednesday that local lockdowns could be imposed in cities with high rates of COVID-19 infection, as new Health Ministry figures showed that 2,901 more cases were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Ronni Gamzu signaled he would recommend declaring some areas “restricted zones” when the so-called coronavirus cabinet meets on Thursday.

“Red and orange cities will require additional restrictions,” Gamzu said in a briefing, referring to areas designated as having high infection rates under his “traffic light” plan.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Gamzu did not elaborate on what other restrictions he would recommend.

He also apologized to residents of “red” cities for the government’s last minute decision to keep schools there closed, while warning of rising infection rates in ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday released a list of 23 “red” cities. Most are Arab-majority locales, and a handful are ultra-Orthodox areas, with a number of exceptions.

According to Channel 12 news, the ultra-Orthodox cities of Bnei Brak and Elad, along with the Arab city of Nazareth, were also to be declared “red” cities.

The network also reported that high schoolers in the southern city of Beersheba recently held large back-to-school parties, with many students not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing rules. It also said some 5,000 people, many of whom did not wear masks, celebrated at a wedding in the northern city of Shefa Amr.

Hebrew media reports earlier Wednesday said Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein will support immediate lockdowns and school closures in areas with high infection rates. The government has resisted demands to lock down so-called “red areas,” due to the economic toll.

A nationwide lockdown during the High Holiday period beginning September 18 will again be discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the coronavirus cabinet, according to the reports, but a decision is expected to be made only around September 10.

Gamzu’s comments Wednesday came as the number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began rose to 121,023, with 2,901 cases recorded in the past day, marking an upward trend.

Health Ministry figures also showed 13 more deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the national toll since the start of the pandemic to 969.

Of the 22,836 active cases, there were 422 people in serious condition, with 127 on ventilators. Another 159 were in moderate condition and the rest had mild or no symptoms.

The ministry said 27,914 tests were performed Tuesday.

The continued rise in new cases came after Israel pressed ahead with opening schools on Tuesday, despite a rise in daily infections, and amid fears that the start of the new school year could intensify the spread of the deadly disease.

Tuesday also saw some schools in red zones, where schools were instructed to stay closed at the last minute, ignore the closure order.

Israel’s swift reopening of schools in May — after nearly eradicating the disease with strict lockdowns over the preceding weeks — was seen as a serious factor in the marked resurgence of the pandemic at that time.