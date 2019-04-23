Washington man jailed for plans to kill Jews in mass shooting posts more threats
Dakota Reed, 20, imprisoned for the second time in past year for threats against Jewish targets

By Marcy Oster Today, 5:53 am 1 Edit
Members of the FBI and others survey the area on October 28, 2018 outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
JTA — A Washington state man out on bail after being charged with two felonies for posting plans on Facebook to commit a mass shooting against Jewish targets has posted more violent messages and threats against Jews.

Dakota Reed, 20, had been out of jail on $50,000 bond since December. But in the wake of the new social media posts he was jailed again on April 8 and his bail raised to $500,000, the Washington-based Herald.net reported.

His new posts referred to killing the “ZOG,” or Zionist Occupied Government, a far-right conspiracy theory that says Jews control the US government.

“I’m shooting for 30 Jews,” Reed wrote in November. “No pun needed. Long ways away anyways. See you Goys.” Other posts referenced a plot to shoot up a synagogue in 2025.

He has not been charged with a hate crime.

