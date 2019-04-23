Washington man jailed for plans to kill Jews in mass shooting posts more threats

JTA — A Washington state man out on bail after being charged with two felonies for posting plans on Facebook to commit a mass shooting against Jewish targets has posted more violent messages and threats against Jews.

Dakota Reed, 20, had been out of jail on $50,000 bond since December. But in the wake of the new social media posts he was jailed again on April 8 and his bail raised to $500,000, the Washington-based Herald.net reported.

His new posts referred to killing the “ZOG,” or Zionist Occupied Government, a far-right conspiracy theory that says Jews control the US government.

“I’m shooting for 30 Jews,” Reed wrote in November. “No pun needed. Long ways away anyways. See you Goys.” Other posts referenced a plot to shoot up a synagogue in 2025.

2. A judge raised Dakota Reed’s bail to $500,000. The FBI found more anti-Semitic memes on Facebook, @snocaleb reports https://t.co/6Jx5pGlzqB — Everett Herald (@EverettHerald) April 22, 2019

He has not been charged with a hate crime.