Watch Times of Israel’s pre-election debate, Monday evening in Jerusalem

The Times of Israel’s pre-election debate in Jerusalem is taking place on Monday evening from 7 p.m. The event, which is sold out, is being livestreamed here.

Monday’s debate is the second of four that The Times of Israel is hosting nationwide, all co-sponsored with the AACI. The event is being moderated by Times of Israel’s editor David Horovitz.

The first debate was last Wednesday evening, with a packed house in Netanya. The event, which was moderated by The Times of Israel’s Ops&Blogs editor Miriam Herschlag, featured representatives of five major parties setting out their positions and answering audience questions.

Herschlag opened the evening by asking the 200-plus crowd how many of them were still not certain whom they would be voting for, and she later estimated that about 30% of the audience raised their hands. By the end of the evening, a small portion of the “uncertains” raised their hands when asked if they had now made up their minds; evidently, there’s more convincing still to be done.

On April 1, we’ll be holding a third debate, in Beersheba — moderated by Times of Israel political analyst Haviv Rettig Gur. This event, which begins at 7 p.m., takes place at the Kreitman Building at Ben Gurion University. No registration needed. Full details here.

Finally, on April 4, we’re holding a fourth debate, at Beit Daniel, 62 Bnei Dan Street, in Tel Aviv, starting at 7 p.m. and moderated by Horovitz. Tickets are NIS 10 at the door. Full details here.

Meantime, The Times of Israel — in partnership with the Tel Aviv International Salon & Konrad Adenaur Stiftung — is continuing its series of one-on-one interviews with party leaders and prominent candidates, with Moshe Feiglin (March 23), Naftali Bennett (March 27), and Avi Gabbay (March 31) all coming up.

On February 12, we hosted Ayelet Shaked of the New Right, at a packed Hangar 11. Read our report here.

On February 21, we hosted Mossi Raz of Meretz (filling in at the last moment for party leader Tamar Zandberg, who was unsuccessfully negotiating a possible merger with Labor), at Urban Place. Read our report here.

On March 6, we hosted Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid/Blue and White before a standing-room only crowd of 500 at ZOA House. Read our report here.

On March 17, we hosted Yuli Edelstein, winner of the recent Likud party primaries and Speaker of the Knesset. Read our report here.

After that, we’ll be hosting Zehut Party leader Moshe Feiglin, at 8 p.m. on March 23, also at Ichud Olam, 86 Ben Yehuda Street, Tel Aviv. Tickets here.

On March 27, we’ll be hosting The New Right co-leader Naftali Bennett, also at Ichud Olam, at 7 p.m. Register here.

Then we’ll be hosting Labor Party chair Avi Gabbay on March 31, also at Ichud Olam, at 7 p.m. Register here.

Watch this space for other big-name one-on-ones in this series.

The Times of Israel is the market leader and fastest-growing Israel news site in the English-speaking world. Founded in 2012, based in Jerusalem, it now has over four million monthly readers and over 20 million monthly page views. Nonpartisan and independent, it covers Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, publishes editions in French, Arabic and Persian, and maintains a vibrant, diverse and resonant blogs section. It also provides the internet platform used by its growing number of partners among the world’s leading Jewish newspapers.

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. The nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging and thought-provoking nonpartisan platform for the Tel Aviv young professional community. With an increasing number of motivated young adults from around the globe choosing to make Tel Aviv their home, the Salon provides a unique forum to learn, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, economics, society, and culture with a diverse range of engaging decision makers and leading influencers. “The Salons are politically unaffiliated and as such do not support any specific candidate or political party,” notes founder Jay Shultz. “That being said, we are passionate about Zionist activism, and championing our community of 60,000+ young leaders to get their hands dirty in the party of their choice to continue the pioneering spirit in building the State of Israel.”

AACI, the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel, is a nonprofit organization of American and Canadian Jews who have immigrated to Israel. A resource center for Israel’s English-speaking population, AACI assists its members with all facets of aliyah and absorption into Israeli society, and has five branches throughout the country that offer absorption counseling services and social and cultural programs.