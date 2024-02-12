West Bank settler population grew by nearly 3% in 2023 — report

The population of Israeli settlers in the West Bank grew nearly 3% in 2023, according to a new report based on population statistics from the government.

The report, released Sunday by the pro-settler group WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com, found the settler population jumped to 517,407 as of December 31, from 502,991 a year earlier.

The settler population has grown over 15% in the last five years, the report said. Last year, it passed the half-million mark, a major threshold.

This year’s report predicted “accelerated growth” in the coming years, claiming the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which triggered the current war in Gaza, persuaded many Israelis who were formerly opposed to settlement-building to change positions.

“Serious cracks have indeed developed in the wall of opposition to Jewish settlement of the West Bank,” it said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Six Day War. The Palestinians seek all three areas for an independent state.

The international community largely considers Israel’s settlements to be illegal and an obstacle to peace by occupying land the Palestinians seek for their state. Israel considers the West Bank to be disputed and says the territory’s fate should be decided in negotiations. The Biden administration recently sanctioned four settlers for violence against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank.

The report projected that if the growth rate over the past five years continues, the settler population in the West Bank will exceed 600,000 before 2030.

Advertisement

The report did not include population figures for East Jerusalem, where more than 200,000 Israelis live in neighborhoods that Israel considers to be part of its capital, but which the international community views as settlements.

The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Israel’s government is dominated by settler leaders and supporters. The Israeli watchdog group Terrestrial Jerusalem says that since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7, three plans were either approved or are about to be approved for Jewish housing in East Jerusalem.

Terrestrial Jerusalem called the speed of approval processes over the last few months “frenetic.”

The report came as a spasm of violence grips the West Bank.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel has held the West Bank under a tight grip — limiting movement and conducting frequent raids to arrest terror suspects.

Palestinian health officials say 391 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank during that period. Most have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces. But the Israeli rights group Yesh Din says settlers shot and killed nine Palestinians in the first month and a half of the war, among 225 incidents of Israeli civilian violence the group documented during that time.