Wife of Rabin assassin says he’s launching hunger strike to get phone back

The Jewish extremist who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin has launched a hunger strike to protest prison authorities’ confiscation of his telephone, his wife said Wednesday.

According to the Israel Prisons Service, Yigal Amir’s phone was taken from him for two months after he used it for political purposes in violation of prison rules.

IPS said Amir, who is serving a life sentence for the 1995 assassination, told a prison guard he intended to go on a hunger strike and that it would monitor his behavior throughout the day.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Larissa Trimbobler, who married Amir in 2004 after a protracted legal struggle, wrote on Facebook that the confiscation followed a phone call by her husband to Yoav Eliasi, a rapper known as “The Shadow,” known for expressing far-right views.

Amir asked Eliasi to help secure his release, a request rejected by the rapper.

Writing on Facebook, Trimbobler said the hunger strike was also to protest Amir being held in solitary confinement, which she claimed did not have court approval.

In a recording of the phone call aired by a Channel 13 news show, Amir can be heard talking to Eliasi about efforts to establish a political party that would push for his release.

“I don’t think you’re the type of person I’m interested in developing a dialogue with,” Eliasi told Amir.

In undercover footage aired by the network last month, dozens of activists can be seen meeting at a synagogue in Jerusalem to fill out paperwork and gather the 120 signatures needed to register a party with the Knesset’s Central Elections Committee.

Among those seen in the footage are Trimbobler and Amir’s brother and co-conspirator Hagai, who was jailed for nearly 17 years for helping plot Rabin’s November 4, 1995, assassination.

The party, named “Nura Deliba,” which translates to “Fire of the Heart” in Aramaic, did not not end up registering to run in the September 17 elections.