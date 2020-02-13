Woman kicked off Swedish ‘Big Brother’ for anti-Semitism

Sweden’s version of “Big Brother” was rocked by scandal this week shortly after the reality show returned to the airwaves following an extended hiatus when contestant Isabel Pereira made an anti-Semitic statement, local outlet Expressen reported.

Pereira’s comments came after fellow contestant Kim Kamal mentioned that her former boss was Jewish.

“I liked her husband very much, because he was very kind and he understood me, but she was a Jew, so I understand,” Kamal said.

“I hate Jews,” Pereira laughed.

“There is zero tolerance for this kind of expression. A warning also went out to the whole house and underlined the seriousness of this,” executive producer Joel Bendrik said in a statement cited by Expressen.

The statement led to an immediate social media backlash, the Swedish outlet reported.