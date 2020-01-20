10 arrested over killing of teen passerby during attempted hit on criminal

Police on Monday arrested 10 northern residents suspected of involvement in the killing of a 17-year-old boy last week, during an attempted hit on an underworld figure in the city of Nahariya.

Officials said the 10 were caught while hiding out in an apartment in the town of Atlit, near Haifa. They were all believed to be foot soldiers of Nahariya crime families.

The suspects were to be brought before a judge on Tuesday for an extension of their remand.

High-school student Avi Tsatsashvili, 17, was found lying in the street last Sunday evening, alongside the apparent target of the attack, a 28-year-old, who is known to police.

Tsatsashvili was apparently hit by a stray bullet as the killers shot at their target.

Both victims were rushed to hospital in serious condition, but Tsatsashvili later died of his wounds.

Following news of the arrests, Tsatsashvili’s father Yossi told the Ynet new site: “My child is not here… What does it help me? I don’t care what they do or don’t do with them. Just don’t let it happen again.”

Nahariya Mayor Ronen Marley was among the many who attended Tsatsashvili’s funeral on Monday evening.

Tsatsashvili “was walking in the street and now is no more,” Marley said. “It is a great catastrophe and the entire city is crying for this amazing child.”