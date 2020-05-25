2 Palestinians try to stab soldiers, are shot — IDF

A pair of Palestinian suspects attempted to carry out a stabbing attack Monday against a group of soldiers operating near a central West Bank settlement, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The soldiers opened fire at the two assailants, hitting them, the army said.

“From what we understand, they were injured and took themselves to a hospital in Ramallah,” an army spokesperson said.

No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the attempted stabbing, according to the IDF.

The exchange occurred outside the Amichai settlement, northeast of Ramallah.

According to the Rescuers Without Borders settler emergency service, the incident had been part of a larger clash between the IDF and a group of eight Palestinian youths outside the Havat Amichai outpost near the Shiloh settlement.

But the official Palestinian Authority news site Wafa reported that area settlers attacked a group of Palestinian farmers who had been working their fields near the al-Mughayyir village in what started the clash.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.