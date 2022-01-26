22 arrested as police clash with rioters in East Jerusalem during snowstorm

A snow-covered East Jerusalem was the scene of clashes between police and Palestinians, as violence flared in several areas Wednesday night.
At least 22 people were arrested for rioting or throwing stones in A-Tur and other parts of East Jerusalem, police said.
Video from the neighborhood, which was the scene of a home demolition the day before, showed dozens of rioters pelting a police cruiser with stones, balls of ice, garbage cans and other objects.
Police said a female officer was injured after being hit by a stone in another part of the city, but did not require medical attention. No other injuries were reported.
Authorities also reported that stones were thrown at the light rail in the northern part of the city.
Police said they would bolster forces in the city to take action against the rioters, accusing them of trying to take advantage of the winter storm buffeting the area to hurt cops and civilians.
Police detain several Palestinians accused of rioting in East Jerusalem during a rare snow storm on January 26, 2020 (Israel Police)
