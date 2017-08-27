3 arrested after Ashkelon baby suffers serious head wound

Police arrested three suspects on Monday after a baby was seriously injured in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon.

The three suspects were the 11-month-old’s parents and a Palestinian man from the West Bank who was reportedly in Israel illegally.

Police suspect the mother, 22, went out and left the baby with the Palestinian man, who Hebrew media reports described as a friend of the family.

While the mother was out, the baby sustained a serious head injury, which the family friend reported to the Magen David Adom ambulance service before fleeing the apartment.

He was arrested while heading toward the West Bank.

“He [the suspect] came down with the baby in his hands as she was having a seizure. He gave us the child, my son-in-law did CPR,” a neighbor told media outlets. “He just said ‘I gave Nurofen above the [recommended] amount’ and after that tried to escape.”

It was unclear how the baby was injured. She remained in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba after undergoing surgery.

The police arrested the mother at Soroka. The father, reportedly a Bedouin resident of the Negev, was also arrested.

The parents are suspected of neglect and child abuse, according to the Haaretz daily.