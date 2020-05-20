33-year-old former cancer patient dies of COVID-19

Israel on Wednesday recorded just six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, while an additional death brought the national toll to 279, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest victim was identified as Avishalom Rosilio, 33, of Migdal Haemek, a former cancer patient. Rosilio was on a respirator and sedated for nearly a month at the Tel HaShomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan and had recently regained consciousness before his condition deteriorated, according to Hebrew reports.

He is among the youngest to die from the virus in Israel, along with a 29-year-old woman with a terminal illness who succumbed in mid-April.

Rosilio is survived by his wife, who recovered from the virus, and an 11-month-old son.

According to the Health Ministry on Wednesday, of the 2,812 active COVID-19 cases, 46 people were in serious condition, 40 of whom were on ventilators.

Another 36 people were in moderate condition and the rest had mild symptoms.

According to the Health Ministry, 13,574 of the 16,665 Israelis confirmed to have the virus have recovered.

Also Wednesday, another teacher from the Navon school in Rehovot tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, she was the fifth person from the school to be infected with the virus, which has been shuttered until May 27.

The first teacher’s positive test sent 52 students and school staff into quarantine.

“I call on the Health Ministry to immediately accept our request to conduct tells for all the students and the families of children in quarantine,” Rehovot Mayor Rahamim Malul said.

Recent weeks have seen a sharp drop off in the number of new virus cases, with Israel lifting restrictions on movement and gradually reopening schools and the economy.

Synagogues, which were major vectors of coronavirus infections were allowed to reopen Wednesday if they adhere to the Health Ministry’s social distancing guidelines, as were beaches.