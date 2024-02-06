Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 124

search
Homepage

38-year-old municipal engineer killed in northern Galilee shooting

Police open investigation into Jadeidi-Makr death, the11th fatal incident of violent crime in Arab Israeli community this year

By ToI Staff 6 February 2024, 3:21 pm Edit
File - Police at the scene of a murder in Jadeidi-Makr on October 7, 2022. (Israel Police)
File - Police at the scene of a murder in Jadeidi-Makr on October 7, 2022. (Israel Police)

A 38-year-old engineer from the northern Galilee was shot and killed in his car on Tuesday, according to Hebrew media reports.

The man, named by the Ynet news site as Adam Hamud from the northern town of Jadeidi-Makr, was taken in critical condition to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police opened an investigation into Hamud’s death, which was apparently related to criminal activity.

Hamud was reportedly employed as an engineer for the Jadeidi-Makr municipality.

Hamud was the 11th member of the Arab community killed this year. Two hundred and forty-four members of the community were killed in Israel in violent circumstances last year, over twice as many as in 2022.

Many Arab Israeli community leaders put the blame on the police, who they say have failed to crack down on powerful criminal organizations and largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars and violence against women.

While there has been a drop in the crime rate since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, sparked by Hamas’s October 7 massacres, Hamud was the 11th member of the Arab community to be killed in violent crime this year, according to the Abraham Initiatives coexistence organization that tracks crime statistics.

File – Israeli chief of police Kobi Shabtai on the scene of a quintuple murder in the northern town of Basmat Tab’un on September 27, 2023. (Shir Torem/FLASH90)

The communities have also suffered from years of neglect by state authorities. More than half of Arab Israelis live below the poverty line, and their cities and towns often have crumbling infrastructure and poor public services. The minister in charge of police, Itamar Ben Gvir, has a long history of incendiary comments and stances against Arab Israelis, and the community’s leaders have argued that his policies have only intensified the epidemic of violence over the last year.

For their part, authorities have blamed burgeoning organized crime and the proliferation of weaponry, while some have pointed to a failure by communities to cooperate with law enforcement to root out criminals.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.