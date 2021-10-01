3rd vaccine dose has lowest side effect rate, Israel Health Ministry data shows

The known side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are significantly milder from the booster shot compared to the first two doses, according to new data presented by Israel’s Health Ministry on Thursday.

Reported side effects, such as fatigue, weakness, and pain in the arm where the injection was administered, were all less common the third time round in every age group.

General weakness was recorded at 86.6 people per million in the third dose, compared to 271.8 and 251.1 per million in the second and third doses respectively.

Pain in the area of the vaccine was recorded at 42.7 per million in the third dose, compared to 222.9 and 514.3 in the second and first doses, the ministry data showed.

Out of some 3.2 million Israelis vaccinated with a third COVID-19 shot, just 19 reported more serious side effects, the ministry said, adding that some are still being examined by experts to determine the connection between the side effects and the vaccine.

Separately, the ministry released data on reported cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, among those aged 12-15 who had been administered their first and second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The ministry said myocarditis was seen at an “insignificant rate.”

One case was reported out of the 331,538 children vaccinated with one vaccine dose. The boy was identified with the inflammation five days after receiving the shot, according to the ministry data.

And among the 255,444 children vaccinated with two doses, 11 cases of myocarditis were reported. Ten of them were male, and one was female. They were identified with the rare condition 3-5 days after receiving the shot, the ministry said.

The ministry said that all 12 were released from hospital care to be treated at home, and the condition itself went away shortly after.

It added that the chances of suffering from myocarditis are less likely in older age groups, and nearly negligible among females.

The chances of the rare condition were significantly higher for someone infected with the coronavirus in comparison to developing it as a result of the vaccine, the ministry said.

The Health Ministry said that despite its efforts to collect data on the vaccine side effects, it was likely there was a significant under-reporting of milder cases, which did not require any medical attention.