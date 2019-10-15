5 Jewish things to watch for at tonight’s Democratic debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (JTA) — Twelve candidates will crowd the debate stage tonight at Otterbein University in a suburb of Columbus, the capital of Ohio, a key swing state Democrats hope to regain after losing it to US President Donald Trump in 2016.

As the chaos in Syria unfolds, expect foreign policy to be a main feature of the discussion — unlike in the past few debates. Foreign policy wonks were left searching for crumbs after those, in which the focus was chiefly on bread and butter issues like health care and education costs.

Bread and butter will loom large in a rust belt state that still hurts because of job losses over the last two decades, but Democrats will undoubtedly seize on the opportunity to unite in bashing Trump for a move that has been harshly condemned even by some of his Republican allies — giving Turkey the green light to invade Syria and target its pro-American Kurdish minority.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Here are five things from a Jewish perspective to watch for when Democrats take the stage:

1. An unstable Syria is a threat to Israel

Trump had for the first two and a half years of his term dominated the pro-Israel space by pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal that Israel’s government reviled, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights and running a peace process that, while ultimately stalled, tilted heavily toward Israel.

It was a record that led Trump to believe he could accuse Jewish voters of “disloyalty” for voting for Democrats, and for him to call the Democratic Party anti-Semitic. Not helping was the party’s left-wing, which has increasingly questioned the parameters of the US-Israel relationship, and comments by two freshman congresswomen that were seen as involving anti-Semitic tropes.

But Trump’s orders in recent weeks to pull US troops out of Syria has drawn protests of alarm in Israel. No US presence in Syria makes it much more likely that Iran, which openly calls for Israel’s destruction — and is a key backer of the Syrian Assad regime — will set up a permanent stake in the country. Furthermore, the US’ abandonment of a close ally like the Kurds is not a harbinger of good things for Israel.

Even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is next to no world leader in his friendship with Trump, has decried the decision (while not naming Trump directly).

Expect the Democratic candidates to frame their condemnation of Trump’s retreat as endangering Israel, and to try to reclaim some of the pro-Israel territory their party has lost.

2. Tulsi Gabbard could have a tough time

Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a veteran, has in the past sounded conciliatory toward Assad, calling his opponents “terrorists” and meeting with him without informing Democratic party leaders.

She also has echoed some of Trump’s “end to endless wars” rhetoric in calling for withdrawals of US troops from the Middle East and elsewhere. She has in the past blamed Netanyahu and “neocons” for endangering US interests in the region, and in the process has staked out a tiny but loud isolationist wing of the Democratic Party.

Gabbard has clarified some of her past comments, and has since called Assad a “brutal dictator.” She has also condemned Trump for mishandling the Syria pullout.

Still, the debate moderators and her opponents will likely scrutinize these past Syria associations Tuesday night. Watch for how she reacts when she’s in a defensive crouch — does she invoke pro-Israel neoconservatives?

3. How are you feeling, Bernie?

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator who through tireless campaigning in 2016 made history by becoming the first Jewish candidate to win major nominating contests, had a heart attack last month. He has vowed that it will not impede his campaigning.

The 78-year-old has returned to a robust schedule and his rivals on the stage are unlikely to bring his health up — Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell of California, who has since quit the race, took hits for making age an issue in the first debate, and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro didn’t do himself any favors when he appeared to mock former vice president Joe Biden’s age in the last debate.

But moderators will not let Sanders off the hook, and he will have to reassure the voters who he appears to be losing to fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

4. Expect plenty of impeachment talk, involving Ukraine’s Jewish president

The impeachment machine shifted into high gear after revelations last month that Trump had pressured Ukraine into prosecuting Biden, on the basis of no evidence.

A lot of the players in this burgeoning scandal are Jewish, chief among them the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, but also two Ukrainian-American businessmen with ties to Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who were just arrested on campaign finance violation charges.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have close ties to Jewish institutional figures stateside and in Ukraine. No candidate will mention their Jewish identity, but for Jewish debate watchers, the wince factor will be high every time any of these players are mentioned.

5. Rising anti-Semitism might get mentioned on the big stage

The one issue that has consistently loomed large in each of the last three debates has been the perception among Democrats that Trump’s blunt-edged nationalism and anti-immigrant rhetoric fuels all kinds of bigotry, including anti-Semitism.

That theme, and at least a mention of anti-Semitism, is likely to show up in the fourth debate, for three reasons: