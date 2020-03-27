Two more Israelis die of virus, bringing COVID-19 death toll to 10

A 93-year-old man and 76-year-old woman have died of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 10, as the number of infections nationwide climbed to 3,035.

The Soroka Medical Center on Friday morning said a 93-year-old man was brought to the hospital from the nursing home where he lived. He had a fever and shortness of breath and had “complicated and difficult underlying illnesses,” the Beersheba-based hospital said. He tested positive for the virus and hours later succumbed to the illness, according to the statement. The victim was not immediately identified.

A 76-year-old woman with preexisting health conditions also died of the virus, the Sharon Hospital in Petah Tikva announced Friday morning. She was also not immediately named.

The number of Israelis diagnosed with the coronavirus has risen to 3,035, the Health Ministry said Friday morning. Of them, 49 are in serious condition and 60 are in moderate condition.

Some 45 Israel Defense Forces soldiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, while 4,156 are in quarantine, the IDF said on Thursday.

Of the 10 fatalities in the country, three died on Thursday.

One of the three Israelis to die from coronavirus Thursday was an 89-year-old woman being treated at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.

“This is a patient with preexisting conditions who a week ago already was categorized as being in critical condition and was treated with devotion during her entire hospitalization by the department staff, who did everything possible to ease her suffering,” the hospital said in a statement.

Another was an 83-year-old man from Bnei Brak who had preexisting conditions. Wolfson Medical Center in Holon said earlier that the third victim was a 91-year-old woman.

Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, the director-general of the Health Ministry, told the Knesset’s coronavirus committee on Thursday that he believes that in a week from now Israel will have 200 people in serious condition from COVID-19.

The next two weeks will be “critical,” Bar Siman-Tov said Thursday, warning there is high potential for further spread of the virus. “We’re really scared of Passover and Ramadan,” he said. “These crowds are the most dangerous.”

Israel has been placed under lockdown to stem the virus, with Israelis permitted to leave their homes only for essential reasons, such as buying food and medicine or seeking medical care.